Thanks but NO!

Google is about to start experimenting with a new app that makes phone calls FOR YOU. They’ve created a bot with artificial intelligence that can call places, make appointments, and carry on surprisingly natural conversations with the people on the other end.

Yep an artificial intelligence bot could call a restaurant where you want a reservation, or your cable company if you’re having an issue. Google says they’re going to be rolling it out as, quote, “an experiment” over the next few weeks. But if it works like they say it does, you may never have to sit on hold or deal with horrible customer service again. They also want to write your EMAILS for you. You know how when you type a search in Google, those autocomplete suggestions pop up? Now they’re going to do that with sentences in your emails.

(Google Blog / Mashable)