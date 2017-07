After multiple warnings on social media for several weeks, the Joliet Police Department cited ten people for violating the city’s firework ordinance. The Department began notifying residents in June that anyone caught in possession or setting off fireworks could be given a citation for $500. The city raised the fine from $150 to $500 late last year.

The post Ten Individuals Cited in Joliet for Fireworks Violations appeared first on 1340 WJOL.