Television Set Stolen From Wilmington Football Team

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at Bobcat Field, home of the Wilmington Junior Football team late last week. The offender or offenders forced their way into one of the buildings and took 50″ television set the team uses to watch game film. Wilmington Police have stated that an individual cut themselves with broken glass at the scene and ended up leaving a large amount of DNA evidence behind. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit has been called in to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to the Wilmington Police at 815-476-3121.

