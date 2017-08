Area job seekers are invited to attend a weekly job fair hosted by the Workforce Services Division of Will County on Wednesday, August 16th from 1:30pm to 3:30pm at the Workforce Center of Will County.

Among the positions employers will be looking to fill are cable, internet, telephone and security install technicians, diesel mechanics, drivers and more.

WSD Administrative Manager Susan Flessner said the events allow job seekers to meet with several employers at once.

The weekly events are held at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh, whose office oversees WSD, encourages job seekers to be prepared to take advantage of the weekly events. Walsh says to, “Bring your resume, dress for success and be ready for an interview.”

For additional information about Will County’s WSD, go to will.works.

The post Telephone and Security Install Technicians Among Jobs Available At Job Fair This Week appeared first on 1340 WJOL.