Teen Shot, Killed By Relative At Church In Wilmington
By Roy Gregory
Dec 27, 2017 @ 9:47 AM
Christian Faith Center photo by Thomas Smith

An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed by a relative at a church in southwest suburban Wilmington. Authorities say the shooting happened last night at the Christian Faith Center in the 18-hundred block of South Water Street. The 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police are interviewing the shooter. (Story by MetroSource Networks/Colin McIntyre/jb)

