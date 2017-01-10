Joliet Firefighters were called to the Collins Street Prison on Monday afternoon after a teenage girl, who was exploring the facility, accidentally locked herself in a cell. The girl and a friend climbed through a hole in the fence and were wondering throughout the building when she ended up locking herself in the cell. Firefighters eventually were called and were forced to use a sledge hammer to break through a brick wall to free her. The girl was estimated to be locked in the cell from about 45 minutes. The two girls are facing trespassing charges according to authorities.

The post Teen Locks Self in Cell at Abandoned Joliet Prison appeared first on 1340 WJOL.