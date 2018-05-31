Teachers Can Get a Free Burger Next Tuesday 6/5
By Roy Gregory
|
May 31, 2018 @ 7:56 AM

On June 5th Red Robin Restaurants will award teacher, school faculty and administrators with a free burger and bottomless steak fries.
Available for dine-in and to-go orders only, teacher and school officials just have to show a valid school ID to get hooked up with a free burger and fries. Read more from Food & Wine

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Michael Ray’s Wrigley Cares shoe inspired by Chicago visit Here Are the Cheapest Days to Grocery Shop National Donut Day is Tomorrow June 1st How Much Does it Cost To Entertain Your Kids This Summer? A.1. Steak Sauce Is Selling Meat-Scented Candles Thomas Rhett has released a video!
Comments