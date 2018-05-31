On June 5th Red Robin Restaurants will award teacher, school faculty and administrators with a free burger and bottomless steak fries.
Available for dine-in and to-go orders only, teacher and school officials just have to show a valid school ID to get hooked up with a free burger and fries. Read more from Food & Wine
Teachers Can Get a Free Burger Next Tuesday 6/5
