Teacher Arrested for Posting Explicit Image Of Ex Online

A 28-year-old Mokena man has been charged with one count of Non-consensual Dissemination of a Sexual Image, which is a felony. Stephen Soderborg was arrested on Monday afternoon after he allegedly posted a sexual explicit image of his ex-girlfriend online. The photo was posted in December of 2015 on website that hosts explicit images but a warrant for his arrest was not obtained until late last week. The photo was taken down shortly after being posted. Soderborg is a science teacher at Lockort Township High School.

