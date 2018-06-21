Taylor Swift makes “Maxims Hot 100”

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Taylor Swift attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has been named to Maxim Magazine’s “Hot 100” list. Kate Upton graces the cover, but different this year for the list is that the women on it are not numbered 1-100. They’re put into different groups like “Screen Sirens,” “Power Players,” and “Diva’s.”

Taylor falls into the Diva category this year, no criteria on how the ladies got picked for the list was given so it could just be based on Popular demand, but like most lists there’s sure to be some controversy because of who was left off the list.

To see the entire list CLICK HERE