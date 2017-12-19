Taylor Swift Launches Her Own Social Network App (The Swift Life)

Taylor Swift accepts the BMI Taylor Swift Award at the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Tuesday, May 10, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift has continued her bid for world domination by creating her very own social network app, which was launched on Friday (December 15). The Swift Life is hailed as a positive place for Swifties to interact with each other, and with Taylor, who recently released her sixth studio album Reputation.

“So happy this is finally out so we can talk on here,” she said in her first post on the app (via Entertainment Weekly), which accompanied a snap of Taylor and her cat Olivia. Over on Instagram, meanwhile, Taylor just invited her fans to join The Swift Life party, writing: “The Swift Life is available for free worldwide in the App Store. See you there!” The free app is said to give Swifties a safe place to talk and connect with each other, and shares exclusive pictures, videos and news with fans.

Taylor also takes a page out of Kim Kardashian West’s book and introduces Taymojis into the equation, which includes adorable emoji versions of her feline pals, plenty of snakes and Taylor serving tea, of course.

