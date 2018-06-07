Taylor Swift Is A Redhead In Sugarland’s New Music Video
By Roy Gregory
Jun 7, 2018 @ 6:09 AM
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Taylor Swift attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has always been stunning with her blonde hair, but have you ever wondered what she would look like as a redhead? At the CMT Awards last night, Sugarland gave a sneak peek of their new music video for ‘Babe’, their collaboration with Swift.
In the video, Swift is seen playing a woman with red hair! And yes, it’s gorgeous.
You can see the sneak peek for yourself on Sugarland and Swift’s social media, but the whole video will be released this Saturday.

Check it the video from Billboard here.

