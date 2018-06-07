Taylor Swift Is A Redhead In Sugarland’s New Music Video

Taylor Swift has always been stunning with her blonde hair, but have you ever wondered what she would look like as a redhead? At the CMT Awards last night, Sugarland gave a sneak peek of their new music video for ‘Babe’, their collaboration with Swift.

In the video, Swift is seen playing a woman with red hair! And yes, it’s gorgeous.

You can see the sneak peek for yourself on Sugarland and Swift’s social media, but the whole video will be released this Saturday.

Check it the video from Billboard here.