Taylor Swift Gives Homeless Pregnant Fan A New Home For Christmas

To most Santa wears a red suit and has a long white beard. But to a mom by the name of Stephanie, Santa wears a short skirt and has blonde hair. A Taylor Swift fan shared a story about a meet and greet in Manchester at which Taylor Swift turned her life around. The fan was 8 months pregnant and her husband had lost his job. They were homeless but what happened backstage at a Taylor Swift show changed everything. The story appeared on Taylor Swifts new “The Swift Life” app. She wrote on the app: “After the show Taylor took us back to her dressing room where she told me, “Stephanie, you’ve been in my life for a long time and you’ve never asked me for anything. You could have reached out and I would have helped you. But you didn’t. Your mum told me.” “She told me she wanted to give the money back for my ticket that night. What she actually did was help us buy a home and all I need for my baby.” “She told me, “I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff.” That night she gave me her hand and lifted me off the ground. The same way she’s done for 12 years. I love her forever.” Pictures and the full story from MTV.Co.UK is here.