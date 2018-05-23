Taylor Swift Fan Fighting Cancer Gets Ultimate Surprise

When two best friends in Washington, Cora, and Katherine, 13, found out that Taylor Swift was going to play in Seattle, they knew they had to be there. Unfortunately, they’re lives got turned upside down last month when Cora was diagnosed with stage 2 cancer.

The chemotherapy Cora had to go through was compromising her immune system and she couldn’t be around any big crowds, which meant, no Taylor Swift Concert. However, best friend Katherine wasn’t giving up that easily.

Katherine called her local news station and with their help, was able to set up an ambulance escort that got her to the concert and acted as a make-shift VIP room for the concert!

Cora didn’t even think she was going to the concert, so when the ambulance pulled up in her driveway yesterday she was blown away. Not only did she get to attend the concert, but Taylor Swift got wind of the whole thing and the two girls were able to meet her!

Here’s more from K-5 News