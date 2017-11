Taylor Swift accepts the BMI Taylor Swift Award at the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Tuesday, May 10, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift is returning to Chicago next summer. The singer-songwriter will be performing at Soldier Field on June 2nd. The concert is part of her newly announced “Reputation Stadium Tour.” More from Taylor’s website on her stadium tour here...