Taylor Swift to Appear on SNL November 11th

Taylor Swift will be one of the upcoming musical guests that will appear on Saturday Night Live in the next couple of weeks.

“Saturday Night Live” has announced guests hosts and performers for the next three weeks of the show, beginning with Larry David as host the first weekend of November. Miley Cyrus will perform.

On November 11, Tiffany Haddish will host and Taylor Swift will sing a selection of her hits. The following weekend, Chance the Rapper will host and Eminem will perform.

