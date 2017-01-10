Taylor Babec Blood Drive Thursday January 12th

Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow is challenging the city to see who can donate more blood at this week’s Taylor Babec Blood Drive. The city vs. the county to see who can donate more blood.

In honor of National Blood Donor Appreciation Month, the blood drive will be held this Thursday January 12th between 7am and 1pm. It will held in the parking lot south of the former First Midwest Bank building at 25 N. Ottawa Street in downtown Joliet. Everyone who donates blood will receive a $10 Noodles & Company card as a thank you gift for donating. Appointments to donate can be made by calling Jennifer Babec at (815) 325-4282 or by visiting Heartland Blood Centers online at www.heartlandbc.org.

