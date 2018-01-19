Talk about making a good time out of a lot of snow!….

A Canada man’s Facebook post went viral this past week. The Quebec machinist set out to play a trick on snow plow operators and ended up tricking local police instead when he replicated a car entirely out of snow. Simon Laprise created a life-size model of the “Back to the Future” movies famous DeLorean DMC-12 just outside his Montreal home. It looked so believable to at least one officer that he stopped to give it a ticket for being in a snow removal zone. Puzzled by where the snow-model was located, the officer called for back-up, but they soon discovered that it was a snow sculpture. The 33-year-old sculptor did get a ticket, but it was fake and read, “You made our night hahaha.” People from all over the world are sharing and commenting on Laprise’s post.