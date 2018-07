A Japanese company is taking wedding vows to the next level. Warp Space is allowing newlyweds to launch wedding plaques into space. They will print titanium plaques with the newlyweds’ names on them, then load then onto small cubes that hold a few hundred of the plaques. The crew of the International Space Station will then release the cubes into space and couples will even get a photo from the astronauts. The service starts at 270-dollars and officially starts July 29th.