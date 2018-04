It’s estimated that 10 to 15 percent of pet owners say they could use some help with pet behavior issues. Kaitlyn Thomas with K-9 Turbo Training in Michigan says that if your dog is very stressed and can’t process even the most basics of training, it might be time to call the doctors. Just like for people, there are medications for pets that can calm anxiety and help your pooch to focus better. Thomas says this can help the dog train better and just be happier overall.