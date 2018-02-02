Take the Krispy Kreme Challenge Tomorrow

If you love Krispy Kreme, this could be Krispy Kreme heaven. You might have to travel though…The Krispy Kreme Challenge is being run tomorrow (Saturday, Feb. 4) at North Carolina State University. The slogan: 2400 calories, 12 doughnuts, 5 miles, 1 hour. What started as a challenge among ten friends has transformed into a nationally publicized charity race. Participants begin the Challenge at the Memorial Belltower on the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh. Runners travel 2.5 miles through historic downtown Raleigh to the Krispy Kreme, where they attempt to consume one dozen original glazed donuts. Then they run the 2.5 miles back to the Memorial Belltower. This is, apparently, the hardest part of the race – running with a tummy full of donuts. Last year there were over 6,700 Krispy Kreme Challenge runners and $190,000 raised for the UNC Children’s Hospital. Here’s more on tomorrow’s big event.