Take a Guess What Age Are Women Most Confident in Their Appearance?

Looking your best is important to many, but apparently there’s a peak age for that feeling. A poll of 2,000 UK women ages 50 and up reveals on average, they were happiest with their appearances at age 33. The magical age is when the women say they were at the right weight, had no wrinkles, and their hair was in good condition. Sixty two percent said weight gain was most likely to cause their confidence level to drop, and 40 percent say menopause had a negative impact on their appearance. Overall, 72 percent said their overall confidence depends on how they feel about their appearance. (Read more from The Sun)