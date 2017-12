A new survey asked people when a, quote, “responsible person” should take down their lights, their tree, and their other Christmas decorations. Funny our buddy Bossman keeps his up all year taking a page out of Gretchen Wilson’s “Redneck Woman”. Here’s what BUZZFEED came up with

1. Sometime in mid-January, 58%.

2. January 1st, 32%.

3. February, 7%.

4. December 26th, 3%.

When Should You Take Down Your Christmas Decorations? December 26th

January 1st

February

Mid January

In January Whenever it gets above 40 degrees

Three Kings Day January 6th View Results