Taco Bell Testing a French Fry-Stuffed Burrito

The fast food chain has announced that they are rolling out a burrito stuffed with french fries to select stores as a test item. There will be three fry-stuffed choices: the California burrito with ground beef, cheese, guacamole, salsa and sour cream; the Chipotle burrito with the same fillings, but swap the guac for creamy chipotle sauce, and the Supreme, which is like the last two, but ditches the guac and chipotle sauce and adds tomatoes and sour cream. For now, they will only be available in Charleston, West Virgina through late December. No word on if they will be available nationwide any time soon.