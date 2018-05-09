Taco Bell brings back the Naked Chicken Chalupa

If you’ve been missing a folding chicken breast taco, you’re in luck. Taco Bell is bringing back the Naked Chicken Chalupa after a year hiatus. The Naked Chicken Chalupa is coming back into rotation this week for the first time since it launched last January. In case you haven’t experienced it, the chalupa is a fried chicken “taco shell” stuffed with cheese, lettuce, tomato and an avocado ranch sauce. Taco Bell is adding to the lineup by debuting the Wilder Naked Chicken Chalupa. It’s a bit more spicy than the original. The Wilder Naked Chicken Chalupa has the same shell and fixings with a spicy, slightly smoky Wild sauce in place of the avo-ranch. Here’s the full story from Delish.