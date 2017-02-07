Swimsuit Prices Leads to Complaint Against Lincoln Way High School District

The cost of a student’s swimsuit has led to a complaint being filed with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights against Lincoln Way High School District 210. The complaint states that female student’s Title IX rights were violated by forcing them to buy swimsuits for physical education classes that cost more then their male counterparts. The boys are charged $25 for swim wear while the girls are charged $40 but the district has said that the suits are sold to students at a much lower price the retailers suggested price as a convenience to the students. The girls are given a $25 discount on suits while the boys are given a $13 discount. Swimming is a required course for one quarter of freshman PE. It is unknown at this time what school within the Lincoln Way High School District the student attends.

