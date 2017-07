A suspicious powder is causing a lockdown at the Illinois State Capitol. Security isn’t allowing people in or out of the building while state police look into the situation. It’s believed someone may have thrown powder at Governor Bruce Rauner’s office. The House was getting ready to vote on whether to override Rauner’s veto of the budget. No votes will happen until the building is declared safe.

