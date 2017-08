A suspected suburban car thief is dead following a police chase and officer involved shooting in Dyer, Indiana. Authorities say Mark Coffey stole a vehicle yesterday morning in Crete before hitting a person in Sauk Village with a second stolen car. The suspect drove to a gas station in Dyer, where he was shot and killed by police. The hit and run victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

