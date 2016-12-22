Suspect Steals $4,000 Worth of Prescription Drugs in Wilmington

Police are looking for the public’s help identifying a suspect from a burglary in Wilmington on Wednesday morning. It was at Doc’s Drugs, 1101 S. Water Street, that a man broke in and stole over $4,000 worth of prescription drugs. Police have stated that it took the man just three minutes to break inside, steal the drugs and leave. Anyone with information or anyone who an identify the man in the photos is ask to contact the Wilmington Police at 815-476-2811.

