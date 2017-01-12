Suspect In Custody In Death Of Illinois Congressman Aide

One person is in custody in Wisconsin after an aide to Illinois Congressman Dan Lipinski was found dead in the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn. Authorities say Marianne Viverito was discovered stabbed to death early Tuesday in the basement of a home in the 51-hundred block of West 105th Place. Police believe she may have been the victim of a domestic altercation. Viverito was the daughter of Stickney Township supervisor and former state Senator Lou Viverito.

