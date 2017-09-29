Supreme Court To Hear Illinois Case Challenging Union Dues

An Illinois case could mean huge changes for how public employee unions across the country operate. The Supreme Court yesterday agreed to listen to arguments in the ‘Janus’ case. The case centers on a state of Illinois worker who says he shouldn’t be forced to pay dues to AFSCME. Right to Work supporters say the high court could issue a clear ruling on the idea of forced union membership. AFSCME officials in Illinois say the ‘Janus’ case is politically motivated, and that it is designed to break public sector unions.

