Super Bowl Proposition Bets….What color will Bill Belichick’s Shirt Be at Kickoff etc?

Online sportsbooks are always offering random Super Bowl ‘prop bets,’ which let you bet on all the nonsense that surrounds the game. There are some good ones here from Bovada.

What color will Bill Belichick’s shirt be at kickoff?

Blue is the most likely at 4-to-5, or 56%.

Gray is next at 3-to-2 (40%) . . . followed by both Red and White, each at 15-to-2 (12%).

How many times will Carson Wentz be mentioned during broadcast?

The over/under is 3/5 times

Total Donald Trump Tweets on February 4th? (not just during the game)

The over/under is 5

What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game winning Coach?

Lime/Green/Yellow is the favorite followed by Orange/Clear/Blue

