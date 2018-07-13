Sunday is national Ice Cream Day, Ever Eaten an Entire Pint in One Sitting?

Here are some results from a new survey that shows just how much we all love ice cream according to National Today:

40% of people have eaten an entire pint in one sitting.

24% eat ice cream to feel better when they’re sad

22% have eaten it to feel better after a break-up

Bustle.com has listed some special deals for National Ice Cream Day This Sunday

Baskin-Robbins– If you don’t have the Baskin-Robbins app, you’re going to want to download it because that’s where all the deals and freebies are hiding. Come Sunday, you’ll be able to use the app to get buy one get one free deals, $0.99 cent sundaes, and $2 off a medium-sized milkshake.

Dairy Queen– Dairy Queen goes all out. They’re giving away vouchers on their app that will help you get a free Blizzard any time during the month of July. So if you can’t make it to the store on the holiday, you won’t miss an opportunity to get a deal.

Dippin’ Dots– Show up at Dippin’ Dots to get a free mini cup at participating stores and shopping centers across the country.

Cold Stone Creamery– Head to Cold Stone Creamery for a buy-one-get-one-free deal, all day on Jul. 15. Don’t forget to add as many mix-ins as humanly possible because that’s the joy of Cold Stone.

FAVORITE ICE CREAM BRANDS