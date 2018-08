It could be just me but I can’t help but feel others are in the same boat…. or NOT as the case may be.

I have planned weekend get away’s but this summer something has always come up.

I need to find a way to get some down time!

Is there one thing you keep trying to get done this summer but just can’t seem to make it happen?

Is there one thing you keep trying to get done this summer but just can't seem to make it happen? Camping

Fishing

Amusement Park

Weekend Alone with a loved one View Results