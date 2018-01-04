Sugarland Announces Tour…Chicago is on the Schedule

Sugarland is wasting no time in getting back out to the fans! The duo just announced their reunion late last year and they’re already sharing details of a full-blown tour. Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush turned to social media to share a link to the cities on theSugarland Still The Same tour. Chicago is on the Tour list, but we don’t know the exact date yet.

Pre-sale for the Still the Same tour tickets will begin on January 9th.

Sugarland’s first new single in six years, “Still The Same,” was released in December. The duo continue working on a new album, their first since 2010’s The Incredible Machine.

