Congratulations to Sue Gulas, she was officially sworn in as Joliet Park Board President last night. Gulas was re-elected to the board this past April. Joe Mutz was name Vice President. New Commissioners also sworn in include Joe Clement, Bill Tatro, and Matt McGuire. Outgoing commissioners, Brett Gould, Art Schultz Jr. and Tim Broderick.

