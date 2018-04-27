Subway Closing 500 Stores

After closing over 800 stores last year, Subway Restaurants is planning to close roughly 500 stores in 2018. All of this while the company continues to expand globally. Subway expects to add more than 1,000 locations worldwide, including in Mexico, the United Kingdom, China and India. With more than 40,000 locations globally, Subway ranks the largest restaurant chain in the world, outpacing McDonald’s and Starbucks.

Subway is also hoping that a new loyalty program will draw more customers in and encourage them to order more. The incentive, rolled out earlier this year, is $2 off any menu item for every $50 spent. We were always fans of the $5 footlongs but some owners say they don’t make any money on the sandwiches at $5.00. Subway doesn’t yet have a list of the 500 U.S. stores that it will be closing. Here’s more from Yahoo Finance.