Stuntman Travis Pastrana Nailed Three Iconic Evel Knievel Stunts in Las Vegas

Travis Pastrana celebrates after jumping a row of crushed cars on a motorcycle Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Pastrana is attempting to recreate three of Evel Knievel's iconic motorcycle jumps on Sunday, including the leap over the fountains of Caesars Palace that left Knievel with multiple fractures and a severe concussion. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Travis Pastrana paid tribute to legendary stuntman EVEL KNIEVEL during a special on the History Channel last night called “Evel Live” by completing three of his most famous jumps.

If you don’t know Travis, he’s a 34-year-old motorsports competitor and stunt performer, who’s been a superstar at the X Games. And he currently competes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The first jump he recreated was Evel’s 50-stacked-car jump, which Evel landed at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in February of 1973. Travis jumped 52 cars, and was even dressed as Evel when he did it.

His second jump was a recreation of Evel’s ATTEMPT to jump of 13 buses at London’s Wembley Stadium in 1975. Evel couldn’t land that one . . . but Travis did it, and he cleared 16 Greyhound buses.

Finally, Travis recreated Evel’s most famous stunt . . . jumping the fountains at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He attempted it on New Year’s Eve in 1967. It did not go well, he crashed, suffering several injuries. Travis DID clear the fountains.