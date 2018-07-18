Study Shows Danger In Pregnant Women Wearing Perfume

Everybody knows that women who are pregnant need to take extra precautions, but there are some things you do every day that may seem harmless, but can actually be dangerous to do while pregnant.

A new study is showing the possible dangers of perfume. The research revealed that women who wear perfume while pregnant have the possibility of hindering their child’s development.

This is because the chemicals found in fragrances can damage the hormones of a growing fetus and cause developmental issues later in life. The same also goes for eating out of a plastic container while pregnant – who knew!

Here’s more from Deacon Chronicle