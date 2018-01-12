Students Pay More Attention if you do This

Hey Teachers, if you want your students to pay more attention, take them outside first. A study recently published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology finds that nine to ten-year-old children are significantly more attentive and engaged with their schoolwork following an outdoor lesson in nature. In addition, after these outdoor lessons, teachers were able to teach without interruption for nearly twice as long during the subsequent indoor lesson. The hope is further research will prove this a technique that most schools and teachers can use to enhance student engagement. (More from EurekAlert!)