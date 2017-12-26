STUDENT WINS VIRAL TWITTER BET WITH TEACHER, TAKES FINAL ANYWAY

A student who won a bet decided not to keep his winnings. Chase Scherschel tweeted on December 19th that he struck a deal with his French teacher at ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado to give everyone in his class a perfect score on their final if his post (of him shaking hands with his unamused instructor), received 2,000 retweets. The goal was easily met by December 20th, but the 11th grader said he and his classmates were concerned about the potential consequences of the wager, specifically that their teacher might get in trouble, so they took a vote, and took the final anyway. The complete story and a hilarious picture of the not so enthused teacher and student thru (UPI are here)