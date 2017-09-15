Strangest Post-Irma Crime

Restoring service likely wasn’t the intent of two men in Jacksonville, Fla., who were involved in one of the weirder post-Irma crimes. The two were arrested Wednesday after being pulled over with a Jacksonville Electric Authority pole tied down on the top of an SUV. A call came into police that two guys without shirts had been seen strapping the pole onto a Kia Sorrento.

Inside the Kia: Victor Walter Apeler and Blake Lee Waller, still sans shirts. Apeler told cops they were getting the downed pole out of the way of traffic, but after cops searched a pawn database, they found Apeler had nearly 75 scrap-metal sales this year alone. Both were charged with grand theft, with the pole said to be worth $2,500. Wow, did you know they were worth that much?

