Str-izza???

You’ve heard of many a crazy toppings for pizza. Being from Chicago, I am very old school when it comes to pizza. I like a good variety. Sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, etc. I refuse to eat pineapple on my pizza. I don’t like foo-foo toppings.

Now this comes along. Some dude, from who cares where, tweeted a picture of strawberries on his pizza. It looked gross. And I’m not alone in thinking so. He got minor support, but overall, he go lambasted. Seriously, the pic he took looked, while cooked and ready to eat, as stupid as the photo I tagged for this post.

But that’s just my not-so-humble opinion.

