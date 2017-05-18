Storm Damage Caused Tree Branches To Fall on Cars, Snaps Power Pole In Romeoville

Severe weather last night caused between 50 and 60 mile an hour winds. A line of thunderstorms after midnight caused a power pole to snap on Renwick Road in Romeoville. In Oak Lawn a 3 to 4 inch diameter tree branch fell through a car windshield and a 6 inch diameter branch fell onto a car. Scattered tree limbs of varying sizes reported through the town of Oak Lawn. Partly sunny today with a high of 80.

