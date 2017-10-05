These Stores WILL NOT BE OPEN on Thanksgiving!

Every year, there’s a controversy over stores being open on Thanksgiving Day, usually opening at night so shoppers can take advantage of early bird Black Friday specials. Some stores are already announcing that they will NOT be open on Thanksgiving. More stores are joining the trend and I salute them. Every year it seems stores are taking more and more time from employees, where does it end? Here’s a partial list that will NOT BE OPEN on Thanksgiving. The complete list from Business Insider is here.

– Costco

– Crate and Barrel

– Hobby Lobby

– Home Depot

– IKEA

– Joann Fabric and Craft Stores

– Lowe’s

– Marshalls

– Office Depot and OfficeMax

– Party City

– Petco

– PetSmart

– Pier 1 Imports

– Sam’s Club

– Staples

– TJ Maxx