Stop Bullying

A Twitter video post by a bullied Knoxville boy has captured the attention on many country stars on social media.

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

Kelsea Ballerini: “buddy next time I make it home to Knox I’m going to walk into that lunchroom with you and watch the bullies say they are sorry to you. you don’t deserve that. keep your head up and continue to be kind…you will always Come out on top. sending a hug.”

Cole Swindell?: “Hey, @Lakyn_Jones .. bring your brother Keaton by the bus before my show in Knoxville, TN next month if ya want.. would love to say hello and tell him #IStandWithKeaton

MAREN MORRIS: THIS BOY. Talk to your children, y’all. I’m 27 and STILL deal with this nonsense. Enough bullying. Enough cowardly online hate. We’re human beings. Be brave like Keaton.