Steal Whatever Halloween Candy you Want!

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel published a new survey just in time for Halloween. If your going to “RAID” your kids Halloween candy bag, take what ever you want as they most likely won’t miss it!

The survey found that kids and adults have very different opinions on the best Halloween candies.

Kids’ top eight candies include stuff that’s really sugary and usually fruit-flavored:

Smarties, Starburst, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids and M&Ms.

Adults’ are more into chocolate!

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, M&Ms, Hershey’s Kisses, Snickers and Kit Kats.

So the only overlap is M&Ms. Everything else? Steal away.