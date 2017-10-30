If You Stayed Awake You Wintessed Another Epic World Series Game
By Roy Gregory
|
Oct 30, 2017 @ 6:54 AM
The Houston Astros celebrates after Alex Bregman's (2) game winning single during Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Houston. The Astros won 13-12 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

If you made it to 1am this morning you witnessed another epic World Series Game! The Astros are one victory away from their first World Series Championship in team history after a thrilling 13-12, 10 inning win. The game lasted 5 hours and 17 minutes but was worth the watch if you could stay up that late. What makes this even better was this tweet sent on by MLB after the game. A work/school excuse of sorts. More on the game from MLB.com here.

 

