Little Cubs field located in Freeport, IL (West of Rockford) had their Harry Caray statue vandalized by a group of kids according to witnesses. Police have a list of suspects and say they will hold them accountable.

The statue which sits down the first base line had an arm knocked off with a Baseball bat, “We’ll get some repairs done. A little glue, some very long screws, and he’ll be up and running again and leading the crowd in ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame,’” Board Member Denny Garkey said.

