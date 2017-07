A 57-year-old Stateville inmate died on Sunday afternoon at a Chicago hospital. Dewayne Keenan was pronounced deceased at Mount Sinai Hospital at 2:50 p.m. Keenan was serving a 14-year sentence for aggravated DUI and driving on a revoked or suspended license. He had been an inmate of the Illinois Department of Corrections since December of 2014. Kennan was 57-years-old.

