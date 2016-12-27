Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow is partnering with Heartland Blood Centers and local mom Jennifer Babec during National Blood Donor Appreciation Month to host a community blood drive from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 12. The Taylor Babec Community Blood Drive will be held at a new location: The parking lot directly south of the former First Midwest Bank building at 25 N. Ottawa Street in downtown Joliet. The building currently is home to the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center and Will County Specialty Courts, both of which are operated by the State’s Attorney’s Office. Heartland’s mobile coaches will be parked inside the middle lot during the Blood Drive. Everyone who donates blood will receive a $10 Noodles & Company card as a thank you gift for donating. Appointments to donate can be made by calling Jennifer Babec at (815) 325-4282 or by visiting Heartland Blood Centers online at www.heartlandbc.org.

The post State’s Attorney Glasgow to Host January 12 Blood Drive to Boost Donations During National Blood Donor Month appeared first on 1340 WJOL.